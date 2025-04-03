CM Siddaramaiah meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, appeals for early nod for key road infra projects

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi on Wednesday and urged for the Centre’s approval for the construction of a tunnel to connect Mysuru Road (NH-275) with Hosur Road (NH-48 & NH-75 via Electronics City), Tumakuru Road (NH-48), Ballari Road (NH-44), and Old Madras Road (Old NH-4) in Bengaluru. The tunnel project, one of Bangalore’s major infrastructure development project, is expected to ease traffic congestion to a great extent.

In a memorandum submitted to Gadkari, the CM also sought Centre’s approval for several major road development works, including the construction of nine grade separators on NH-275 in Mysuru to ease traffic congestion. The construction of a tunnel to Shiradi Ghat between Maranhalli to Addahole Section of NH-75 to improve the connectivity between Mangaluru Port (7th largest in the country) and Bengaluru, expedited approval of the Pune-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway, increasing the annual national highway project allocation to Rs 24,000 crore under the 2025-26 plan, and construction of a flyover at Hebbal Junction on NH-44 in Bengaluru.