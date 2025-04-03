ED disputes Lokayukta closure report against CM Siddaramaiah, family

BENGALURU: The investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, revealed numerous illegalities in the allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, including wielding of undue influence in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) by a person known to be close to Siddaramaiah, the accused No.1, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in its protest petition filed before a special court for trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

The ED stated that these evidences were shared with Lokayukta police, but it was not considered in the report filed by them.

The protest petition sought the court not to accept the ‘B’ report (closure report) filed by the Lokayukta police against Siddaramaiah and his family members in the predicate offence over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA, and issue necessary directions as deemed fit for investigation in the interest of justice.

Siddaramaiah and his wife B M Parvathy were accused No 1 and 2, respectively, among five accused, including the CM’s brother-in-law. After conducting the probe, the Lokayukta police filed a ‘B’ report recently. The complainant Snehamayi Krishna filed a protest petition against. The special court heard the arguments on the same and posted the matter for orders on April 3.