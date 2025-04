BENGALURU: In a major order related to a case of alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday permitted the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to proceed with its investigation in relation to other persons. Whether to be investigated in the capacity of the accused or otherwise, except former MUDA commissioner DB Natesha, under whose tenure 14 sites were allotted to Parvathy, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed the order while disposing of an interlocutory stay application filed by ED to the appeal filed by it challenging the quashing of proceedings against Natesha by a single judge on January 27.

The bench said the court cannot permit a judgment, which could be viewed only as, and which is indeed an inter-parte, has the effect of stalling all the investigation process in general, as if it is a verdict in rem. Even otherwise, it is well-settled law that the process of investigation by investigating agencies cannot be interjected and it has to be permitted to proceed.

Allowing the process of investigation of any crime, whether under the PML Act or offences under any other law, is part of the rule of law. The investigation or inquiry into any alleged criminal activity or offence has to be permitted by the court uninterrupted in accordance with law.

There is no valid reason not to permit ED to continue with its investigation in relation to other persons, whether to be investigated in the capacity of the accused or otherwise, the court said.