JDS not pleased at ally facing off Karnataka government alone

BENGALURU: With BJP leaders carrying on their night-long dharna against the state government over the price hikes, JDS leaders are upset at their alliance partner for not involving them.

Flood leader in the Assembly Suresh Babu said it is not right on the part of the BJP to fight it alone without involving the JDS. He said even during the padayatra against the MUDA scam last year, the BJP did not involve the JDS. “As an alliance partner, such issues should be fought together,” he said.

Babu said he has appealed to BJP leaders to constitute a coordination committee. “If we fight against the state government together, we will have a stronger voice. We can reach more people,” he said.

He also said the lack of coordination here is not known to Central leaders. “After the BJP announced the dharna, JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said they will also fight against the price hikes. But BJP state president BY Vijayendra said their fight will be separate. This is not good. Leaders of both parties should discuss coordination between them,” he said.

It can be noted that Nikhil had also expressed a similar opinion on constituting a coordination committee.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra told reporters that when people are affected because of the government’s decisions, there is a need to take action immediately. “I have heard Nikil speaking about the JDS fighting against the price hikes. Recently, JDS too fought separately against the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. There might be some minor misunderstanding. We will talk to them and resolve the issue,” he said. Vijayendra also said they will welcome the proposal for a coordination committee.