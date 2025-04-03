Karnataka Soaps, Detergents Ltd reports record net profit of Rs 415.11 crore

BENGALURU: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), the state-owned manufacturer of Mysore Sandal Soap, has reported a record net profit of Rs 415.11 crore for the financial year 2024-25, an increase of nearly Rs 54 crore from the previous year.

The company achieved a turnover of over Rs 1,785 crore, selling more than 43,144 metric tonnes of soaps and detergents. It has set a target turnover of Rs 1,819 crore for 2025-26. Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil and KSDL Chairman and MLA Appaji CS Nadagouda announced the figures in a joint statement, highlighting that the company has now climbed to the third position among government enterprises in dividend payments.

As per regulations, Rs 123 crore — 30% of the profit — will be remitted to the government. In 2023-24, KSDL had recorded a turnover of Rs 1,570 crore, selling 37,916 tonnes of products and earning Rs 362 crore in net profit, of which Rs 108 crore was handed over to the government.

The company also saw significant growth in exports, generating Rs 23.2 crore through international transactions. Minister Patil attributed the company’s success to increased production capacity, efficient market expansion and modern business strategies.