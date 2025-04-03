KSDL going global, to launch ultra-luxury Rs 3k premium soap

BENGALURU: With an aim at tapping the international market, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, is all set to launch an ultra-luxury 150-gram ‘Mysore Sandal Millennium Super Premium Soap’, which will be priced at Rs 3,000.
Branded as its exquisite collection, “Kala Loka - Treasure of Karnataka”, the soap is made of high quality natural sandalwood oil, making it a premier product. It will be available only in shops at airports and exported based on demand.
KSDL has designed an exclusive pack for this luxury soap, moving away from its usual green, red, and yellow theme.
The soap will come in a pink and cream pack, giving it a premium look instead of its usual green, red, and yellow theme. As the product targets foreign customers, each box will have a card explaining the ‘Story of Mysore Sandal’.
Dr Prashanth PKM, managing director of KSDL, said this soap is part of the company’s international expansion strategy. “By positioning KSDL in the luxury segment, the company aims at attracting international dealers and establishing outlets outside India,” he told TNIE.
KSDL to use ‘butter paper’
In a move to push sustainability, KSDL will replace its plastic packaging material with ‘butter paper’. It will promote e-transport by using only electric vehicles on its premises.
KSDL, which offers 42 products, is best known for its Mysore Sandal Soap, which also emerged as the highest contributor to its profits this year. “Butter paper will be used henceforth to pack soaps and other items such as incense sticks to make our products eco-friendly,” Prashanth said.
The company will update packaging of Mysore Sandal Soap by replacing yellow and pink floral designs with sandalwood sticks, oil, and Mysuru Palace designs. It has signed actor Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador to attract young customers, KSDL officials told TNIE.
Industries Minister MB Patil told TNIE that the government has plans to launch high-quality sandalwood perfumes and cosmetic products. “The aim is to position Karnataka’s sandalwood-based products in the global luxury market and boost the state’s export potential,” he said.
KSDL has onboarded 331 dealers to establish outlets across the country and to boost production and introduce new products. A new manufacturing plant will be set up in Vijayapura, the minister said.