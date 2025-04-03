KSDL going global, to launch ultra-luxury Rs 3k premium soap

BENGALURU: With an aim at tapping the international market, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, is all set to launch an ultra-luxury 150-gram ‘Mysore Sandal Millennium Super Premium Soap’, which will be priced at Rs 3,000.

Branded as its exquisite collection, “Kala Loka - Treasure of Karnataka”, the soap is made of high quality natural sandalwood oil, making it a premier product. It will be available only in shops at airports and exported based on demand.

KSDL has designed an exclusive pack for this luxury soap, moving away from its usual green, red, and yellow theme.

The soap will come in a pink and cream pack, giving it a premium look instead of its usual green, red, and yellow theme. As the product targets foreign customers, each box will have a card explaining the ‘Story of Mysore Sandal’.

Dr Prashanth PKM, managing director of KSDL, said this soap is part of the company’s international expansion strategy. “By positioning KSDL in the luxury segment, the company aims at attracting international dealers and establishing outlets outside India,” he told TNIE.