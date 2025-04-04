BJP workers in Karnataka's Kodagu protest, demand arrest of Congress spokesperson over suicide abetment claim

MADIKERI: BJP workers in Karnataka's Kodagu district staged a massive protest in Madikeri on Friday, demanding the arrest of Congress spokesperson Thennira Mahina, accusing him of involvement in the suicide abetment of BJP worker Vinay Somaiah.
Vinay Somaiah, a BJP worker, died by suicide. In a suicide note left behind, he alleged that Congress MLAs of Kodagu and Congress spokesperson Thennira Mahina were responsible for his death.
According to BJP workers, Vinay Somaiah was booked by the Kodagu police for the alleged derogatory post on Whatsapp. Vinay was the group admin of a Whatsapp group and he was booked after a member from the group posted a derogatory statement against Virajpet MLA AS Ponanna. A complaint in this regard was filed by Congress spokesperson Thennira Mahina.
“Vinay was booked after some third person posted a derogatory statement against Congress MLA. He was tortured by the police after the police were pressured by the two Congress MLAs. Hence, a murder case must be booked against Thennira Mahina,” demanded the BJP workers.
The protesters demanded the presence of SP K Ramarajan even as the city roads were blocked by the BJP workers. Traffic came to a standstill as they shouted slogans against Congress and the police.
“A resident posted on Whatsapp group stating that Napoklu toilet was unclean and stinking. While the concerned had to instruct the panchayat to ensure cleanliness, they booked cases against three people from the Whatsapp group, including Vinay. As per law, notice had to be served for derogatory posts. But all these procedures were ignored, and the three people, including Vinay, were threatened by the police. Mahina must be imprisoned, and lawful action must be initiated against the two Congress MLAs,” demanded KG Bopaiah, former MLA.
BJP district president Ravi Kalappa alleged that the complaints by the BJP workers are never considered by the police.
“Vinay died by suicide due to continuous threat and torture by Congress workers. But this is not a suicide but a murder case. The MLAs must resign from their post and a fair investigation must be led into the matter,” Ravi demanded.
SP K Ramarajan arrived at the spot after nearly an hour of the protest and assured of lawful action. The protestors threatened to call a bandh across the district if Thennira Mahina was not booked by the police. However, SP confirmed that the case is being looked after at Bengaluru and he assured that Kodagu police will extend complete support.