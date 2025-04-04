BJP workers in Karnataka's Kodagu protest, demand arrest of Congress spokesperson over suicide abetment claim

MADIKERI: BJP workers in Karnataka's Kodagu district staged a massive protest in Madikeri on Friday, demanding the arrest of Congress spokesperson Thennira Mahina, accusing him of involvement in the suicide abetment of BJP worker Vinay Somaiah.

Vinay Somaiah, a BJP worker, died by suicide. In a suicide note left behind, he alleged that Congress MLAs of Kodagu and Congress spokesperson Thennira Mahina were responsible for his death.

According to BJP workers, Vinay Somaiah was booked by the Kodagu police for the alleged derogatory post on Whatsapp. Vinay was the group admin of a Whatsapp group and he was booked after a member from the group posted a derogatory statement against Virajpet MLA AS Ponanna. A complaint in this regard was filed by Congress spokesperson Thennira Mahina.

“Vinay was booked after some third person posted a derogatory statement against Congress MLA. He was tortured by the police after the police were pressured by the two Congress MLAs. Hence, a murder case must be booked against Thennira Mahina,” demanded the BJP workers.

The protesters demanded the presence of SP K Ramarajan even as the city roads were blocked by the BJP workers. Traffic came to a standstill as they shouted slogans against Congress and the police.