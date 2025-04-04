BSY, Ashoka, others detained as they try to picket CM Siddaramaiah’s residence

BENGALURU: BJP leaders, who sat on a day-night protest against the state government for hiking prices of essential commodities and services and increasing various taxes, were detained by the police on Thursday, after they tried to lay siege to the chief minister’s residence here. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, respectively, and others were detained.
Meanwhile, they alleged that over the last two years, the state government has increased prices of at least 50 commodities, adding that Karnataka has been the costliest state to live in, and the government should withdraw its price hike decision.
They stated that with prices going up and from alleged anti-farmer initiatives, “Siddaramaiah’s fake socialist face has been revealed”. He has no concern for the poor or the middle-class. The Congress government has ignored democratic values and adopted unconstitutional methods, they said. “The government is pretending to give little to the people, and then looting them. Before the people come onto the streets, the government should step back from its decision on price hike,” the BJP leaders stressed.
Condemning their detention even before they reached the CM’s residence, Yediyurappa said they will still fight across the state government till it reverses its price hike decision.
Vijayendra said they do not have any other option, but to come out onto the street and protest against the state government. “This is just the beginning. As members of the Opposition, it is our responsibility to fight on behalf of the people who suffer because of the price hike,” he added.
A large number of people took part in the protest. On April 5, they will be taking their fight to the district and taluk centres, while on April 7, they are initiating a ‘Janakrosha Andolana’.
Ashoka alleged that “while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is stealing through taxes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is stealing through commissions”. The Congress government has increased fees even for death certificates to collect money. Prices of liquor have also been raised to extract money from consumers. The government even lacks funds to maintain toilets. “Bengalureans are also in for a shock with an impending water tariff hike,” he concluded.