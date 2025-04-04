BSY, Ashoka, others detained as they try to picket CM Siddaramaiah’s residence

BENGALURU: BJP leaders, who sat on a day-night protest against the state government for hiking prices of essential commodities and services and increasing various taxes, were detained by the police on Thursday, after they tried to lay siege to the chief minister’s residence here. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, respectively, and others were detained.

Meanwhile, they alleged that over the last two years, the state government has increased prices of at least 50 commodities, adding that Karnataka has been the costliest state to live in, and the government should withdraw its price hike decision.

They stated that with prices going up and from alleged anti-farmer initiatives, “Siddaramaiah’s fake socialist face has been revealed”. He has no concern for the poor or the middle-class. The Congress government has ignored democratic values and adopted unconstitutional methods, they said. “The government is pretending to give little to the people, and then looting them. Before the people come onto the streets, the government should step back from its decision on price hike,” the BJP leaders stressed.