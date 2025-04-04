CM Siddaramaiah meets Jal Shakti Minister, seeks nod for key projects

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to issue directives to the Central Water Commission to immediately appraise the DPR and accord necessary clearances to the Mekedatu project.

The CM, DCM DK Shivakumar, and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna met Patil in New Delhi and sought necessary approvals for key drinking water and irrigation projects in Karnataka. The CM said Mekadatu is an important project and is in the interest of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“In a good year, excess water flows can be stored instead of being allowed to flow into the sea, so that in a lean year, monthly stipulated releases to Tamil Nadu can be maintained. The project will also benefit Bengaluru,” he said. The CM also urged the Centre to issue a gazette notification of the award of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II.

The state also requested the Centre to revisit the state-wise provisions for irrigation water use under the Godavari (Inchampalli Barrage) - Cauvery Link Project to provide a rightful share to Karnataka on the principle of equity and equitable apportionment.