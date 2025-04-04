Leopard enters Jigani house in Karnataka, blows daylights out of couple

BENGALURU: Just imagine a leopard walking in through the main door, into the living room, and then to the bedroom and take refuge under the bed...all while you are having your morning tea/coffee. This was the experience of a shocked elderly couple in Kuntala Reddy Layout in Jigani municipal residential area on Thursday morning.

The petrified couple Venkatesh and Venkatalakshmamma, who are tenants in the house, ran out and locked the main door before dialing the local police and forest officials for help.

A forest official said: “Around 6.30-7am, locals sighted the leopard on the road abd threw stones at it to scare it away. The leopard ran towards the human habitation and entered the house as the gates and the door were open.”

The couple staying in the 1-BHK house was seated on the sofa when the leopard walked in.

“We initially thought it was a dog. It started moving towards the bedroom. My wife wanted to scare the animal out when she saw the spotted tail and realised it was a leopard...then we ran out of the house,” Venkatesh told forest department officials.