Special court junks Prajwal’s petition to discharge from sexual assault case

BENGALURU: Holding that there are sufficient materials to frame charges against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in a case of sexual assault, the special court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs has dismissed his application seeking discharge from the case.

Prajwal allegedly sexually assaulted a domestic help at his Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district and at his house at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru during the Covid lockdown period in 2021.

Referring to materials and digital evidence recovered, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat said no doubt the veracity of digital evidence is a matter which requires to be considered succinctly during the course of the trial. At this juncture, it creates a strong and grave suspicion with respect to the commission of the alleged incident.

“I have also perused the statement of other witnesses and also the materials collected by the investigating agency, which cast a grave suspicion with respect to the commission of the offence and as such the question of discharging the accused does not arise,” the judge said.