BENGALURU: Over 70% of 464 maternal deaths reported in Karnataka between April and December last could have been prevented, according to a maternal death audit report of the state government.

The report highlights lapses in government and private hospitals. At least 10 deaths were linked to negligence by doctors, while 18 were associated with the use of Ringer's lactate fluid. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who released the report, said 70% of maternal deaths could have been prevented with timely care and adherence to medical protocols.

“Key gaps flagged include poor decision-making at the facility level during pregnancy complications such as anaemia, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and infections. Induction of labour was often done against the Union government’s guidelines and referral protocols, with many patients transferred without prior communication or stabilisation,” he said.

A significant 63% of maternal deaths occurred after caesarean sections underlining the need to promote vaginal births and optimise caesarean rates.

Facilities lacked essential preparedness, including adequate blood supply, emergency drugs, and life-saving tools such as Non-pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment, uterine balloon tamponades, and SR cannulas. SOPs for antenatal, intrapartum, and postnatal care were also not implemented properly, Gundu Rao said.