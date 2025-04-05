BJP worker ends life in Karnataka, names Congress MLAs Ponnanna, Mantar in note

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old BJP worker, who was earlier arrested by Madikeri police for derogatory posts against Virajpet Congress MLA and CM’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna in a WhatsApp group of which he was the admin, died by suicide at his office in HBR Layout, 5th Block, on Friday morning.

The deceased,Vinay KS, alias Vinay Somayya, was a resident of Electronics City and a native of Madikeri. He was reportedly distressed over an FIR filed against him over the derogatory posts and died by suicide at his office around 4.30 am.Vinay worked as an operation manager with a private firm. His wife, Shobitha is a software engineer. He is suspected to have taken the extreme step shortly after posting a death note on WhatsApp and Facebook. “My death should serve as a lesson for those filing politically motivated FIRs,” Vinay stated in the note.

Vinay named Congress worker Thennira Maheena in his note and held him responsible for his death. He also named Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda in the note.

Vinay’s brother KS Jeevan, in his complaint with Hennur police, alleged that torture and harassment by Maheena, Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda drove Vinay to take the extreme step. However, in the FIR registered by Hennur police, names of the MLAs have not been mentioned. Maheena and others have been named as accused.

Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy took strong exception to the police not naming the two MLAs as accused in the FIR. LoP in Assembly R Ashoka alleged that police stations have become Congress’ offices.

Despite stay order on FIR, he was harassed: Brother

“Action must be taken against those responsible for Vinay’s suicide and a proper investigation conducted. The Kodagu superintendent of police should be suspended. We have filed complaints against Maheena and the two MLAs,” Ashoka said.