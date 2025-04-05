CM Siddaramaiah seeks expansion of Mysuru airport runway

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum to Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking permission for runway expansion and other development works of Mysuru airport.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah mentioned that as per the agreement between the state government and Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Karnataka Government should provide land for free to AAI for expansion of the airport. The AAI has to bear the capital and other expenses required for expansion and also development of the Mysuru airport.

Siddaramaiah said that in this contest, the state government has released a grant of Rs 319.14 crore for the acquisition of 240 acres of land required for the expansion of the runway. The land acquisition process is in the final stage, he stated.

The CM also mentioned that the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation Limited has sought Rs 70 crore for shifting of two ditches and seven canals in the said airport expansion zone.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited have sought Rs 31.84 crore for re-routing the HT lines and LT lines, respectively. The CM requested that the Centre bear this total Rs 101.84 crore and begin development works at Mysuru airport.

Siddaramaiah also discussed development of Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and other airports in the state.