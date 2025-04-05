Coffee Board looks to expand cultivation area by 4 lakh hectares

BENGALURU: Making the most of rising demand for coffee in international and domestic markets, the Coffee Board of India is working to increase the area under coffee plantation in the country.

Interestingly, researchers, officials and experts working with the Board have found spaces below arecanut trees also conducive for coffee plantation. They point out that arecanut plantations are increasing not just in South India but even in Northeast India, where coffee can be grown. “A detailed project proposal has been prepared and placed before the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for approval.

In the working plan being prepared, one of the aspects is increasing the area of coffee plantation. The Board is looking at expansion in the Northeast, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” sources in the Board told TNIE.