Coffee Board looks to expand cultivation area by 4 lakh hectares

BENGALURU: Making the most of rising demand for coffee in international and domestic markets, the Coffee Board of India is working to increase the area under coffee plantation in the country.
Interestingly, researchers, officials and experts working with the Board have found spaces below arecanut trees also conducive for coffee plantation. They point out that arecanut plantations are increasing not just in South India but even in Northeast India, where coffee can be grown. “A detailed project proposal has been prepared and placed before the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for approval.
In the working plan being prepared, one of the aspects is increasing the area of coffee plantation. The Board is looking at expansion in the Northeast, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” sources in the Board told TNIE.
In India, 4.4 lakh hectares of land is under coffee plantation, and around 50 per cent — on 2.2 lakh hectares — is grown in Karnataka alone. According to the Board, though coffee plantation area is saturated in Karnataka, some new locations have been identified in Mangaluru and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada where coffee can be grown.
“While coastal regions are not suitable for coffee cultivation, due to salinity and moisture in the air, these regions have been found towards the Western Ghats, where coffee can be grown,” the source added.
A Board official said: “There is scope to increase coffee cultivation in the country by another 4 lakh hectares. A report on this has been prepared. The Coffee Board is promoting cultivation of Arabica coffee, which is most sought after in the international market, with demand for coffee rising globally".
"Areas at an elevation of 500-800 metres are ideal for Robusta coffee, and those at an elevation of over 800metres are suitable for Arabica coffee. Areas under tea cultivation and podu cultivation practiced by tribals are being tapped for coffee cultivation in Northeast India, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”