Congress top brass nod for four MLC nominations

BENGALURU: The Congress high command has cleared the names of four persons to be nominated as members of the Legislative Council against four vacant seats.

Now, an official announcement remains, which is expected on or after April 10, after the AICC session slated to be held in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. Both the chief minister and deputy chief minister, and AICC office-bearers from Karnataka are expected to take part in it.

The announcement was timed to ensure that there will be no embarrassment to those leaders who are AICC office-bearers, including secretaries, who were also in the race to become MLCs, a source said. The party high command okayed the names of the four, including a senior leader from the Vokkaliga community, and one each from the SC and OBC communities, and another minority leader, the source added.

“Our thinking is to nominate those who are working for the party. It should not become an unemployment benefit. I have spoken to the CM and the high command about this,” DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi on Friday. He is likely to meet the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and discuss several key issues, before leaving for Bengaluru.