Gruha Jyothi scheme sees dip in beneficiaries as summer pushes up power usage

BENGALURU: Officials in the energy department are closely monitoring power consumption and electricity usage patterns as the list of consumers under the Gruha Jyothi scheme is set to be revised.

With rising temperatures pushing up electricity usage, many consumers are now exceeding the eligibility limit under the scheme, which offers zero electricity bill payment if monthly consumption is less than 200 units and with a 10 per cent average consumption buffer.

“There has been a rise in power demand and consumption. There has been a reduction in the number of consumers falling under the scheme. We are also assessing the number of consumers who have dipped from March 2024 to March 2025. This will give a clear picture and how the scheme should be managed in future,” said a senior energy department official.

In the state budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Rs 10,100 crore will be allocated to the Energy Supply Corporations Limited (ESCOMs) for the scheme this financial year, up from Rs 9,657 crore the previous year. He also stated that 1.62 crore consumers are registered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.