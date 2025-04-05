‘High command decision on KPCC president not known’: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Commenting on speculation about the possible nomination of a new KPCC president, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said he was unaware of the criterion that the Congress high command was using. While media reports have mentioned that his and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s names are doing the rounds, he claimed he is not privy to any internal discussions among senior leaders.

Regarding Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara not being invited to the inauguration of the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Jarkiholi suggested that it may have been a communication gap, and not a major issue. He said he would speak to Parameshwara about it.

Calling the BJP’s protest over price hikes “laughable”, Jarkiholi claimed that the BJP itself had previously raised prices of petrol, diesel, and essentials. “How many times have fuel prices been hiked over the past decade? The increase in prices at that time triggered the current situation. Why didn’t the BJP protest back then?” he questioned.