Receiving death threats over Waqf row: Former chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission

MANGALURU: Former chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission, Anwar Manippady, has sought protection, stating that he has been receiving death threats via internet-based calls.

Manippady told reporters on Friday that he has been receiving threat calls over the last two days and he has orally informed Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal about the calls.

“I have been receiving threats for many years. From Wednesday after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed, I started receiving more calls. Those who made those calls spoke in Marathi, Kannada, English, and Urdu. One person spoke like a foreigner, saying names of leaders of the country have been damaged because of me.

They seemed to be internet calls. They told me, ‘I am running out of time’. It is being said that they (Union Government) have come up with an amendment to the bill based on my report on mismanagement of Waqf properties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also mentioned about my report during discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill. My friends have also asked me to be careful while stepping out,” he said, adding that he has also informed Union minister Pralhad Joshi about the calls.

However, he did not speculate as to who could be issuing death threats, while their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Agrawal said Manippady lodgefiled a complaint. “It is a non-cognisable offence and the victim has to go to court as per the new BNS Act,” he said.

“I have filed a complaint with Kadri police. I have received around 10 threat calls, and the police must investigate and trace them,” Manippady said.

It may be noted that Manippady has been vocal on several issues concerning the minority communities.