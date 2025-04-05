Skilling helping youth find jobs abroad: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s youth are stepping onto the global stage, armed not with privilege, but with practical skills, determination, and a renewed sense of purpose. Thanks to the state’s focused efforts in skill development, hundreds of young men and women are securing lucrative jobs abroad, said Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil.

Over 40 people trained as fitters and heavy vehicle drivers through the state’s flagship skill development programmes have already found employment in Europe. Many are operating 18-wheel trucks, earning salaries ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.9 lakh per month, he said.

Nurses trained under the initiative are landing positions in Belgium, Australia and other countries, he added.

So far, 1,056 youth have been placed overseas, and another 142 are preparing to leave within a week. “This is just the beginning. We are exploring options to introduce language training in Italian, German, Japanese and Spanish to further enhance employment potential,” he said.

"Italy, Japan, Hungary, Slovakia, Middle East and Germany have shown interest in recruiting skilled Indian professionals", he added.

The state government is planning a high-level stakeholder meeting to make these programmes more accessible, inclusive, and aligned with global market demands. A mega job fair and recruitment drive is also being organised in Kalaburagi, he added.

“This is not just a policy - it’s a lifeline. We are empowering youth, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, to dream big, work abroad, and support their families with dignity and pride,” he said.

A senior official involved in the initiative, said “When one person from a rural household gets a job abroad, the economic and emotional transformation it brings to the entire family is extraordinary.”

The state is set to add 800 new MBBS seats and 700 postgraduate medical seats, equivalent to the establishment of five new medical colleges, said Patil.