Woman sexually assaulted in bus, driver, conductor among three booked in Karnataka

HOSAPETE: In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman who was travelling with her two children in a private bus was sexually assaulted. The incident took place near Channapur, close to Uchhangidurga in Harappanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district on Wednesday.

The victim, who is from Belagavi, had come to attend the Uchchangemma Temple fair and was waiting for a bus to return home. The private bus arrived with 10 passengers on board, all of whom disembarked at the next stop. The three accused Prakash Madiwala, 42, a resident of Alabura in Kottur taluk (bus driver), Rajshekhar 40, (conductor) from Arasikere in Harappanahalli taluk and Suresh, 46, a bus agent, noticed the woman travelling alone with her two small children.

Allegedly, the trio changed the bus route by diverting it from its intended path towards Davanagere and instead took the woman to Channapur, where they sexually assaulted her. On hearing her screams, a passerby came to her rescue.

The police have arrested the three suspects. A case has been registered at the Arasikere police station and investigation is in progress.

Police said the victim came to the police station and as per her statement, Arasikere police lodged an atrocity case and charges of sexual assault against the three persons. The medical report is awaited, he said.