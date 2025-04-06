Country needs UCC for equality of women: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: To achieve equality of status and ensure opportunity for all women in India, irrespective of caste and religion, as enshrined in the Constitution, the Karnataka High Court requested the Union and state governments to make concerted efforts to enact a law on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“Women in India are all equal. But the Personal Law according to religion makes a difference among women, though they are citizens of India. A ‘woman’ in Hindu law has the birthright of being equal to that of a son. Under Hindu law, a daughter is given equal status and right in all respects as that of a son, but the same is not so under Mohammedan law,” said Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar, dismissing an appeal filed by Samiulla Khan and others from the city over a property dispute.

“Therefore, the court is of the opinion that our country needs a UCC in respect of personal laws and religion, and only then will the object of Article 14 of the Constitution be achieved. A ‘daughter’ under Hindu law has equal status, or rights, or entitlement, and interest as that of a son, and a wife has equal status as that of her husband. This is more or less fulfilling the object and principles enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution, but this is not so under Mohammedan law,” Justice Kumar said.