Gadag villagers show interest in speaking Sanskrit

GADAG : Sanskrit spoken classes in rural areas are getting good responses. The Sanskrit Bharati team in Gadag have now planned to organise Sanskrit spoken classes in rural areas after the successful camps at Gadag town. The team has an idea to make several Sanskrit speaking villages in Gadag. Recently, spoken classes were held at Kurtakoti village near Gadag. The team did not expect a crowd, but nearly 30 villagers including seniors, youth, women and children joined the camp and now they are speaking Sanskrit slowly every day. The team is organising free Sanskrit spoken classes in both rural and urban areas.
This is not the first time that Sanskrit Bharati organised free Sanskrit speaking courses. The organisation has been organising free spoken classes for the many years. But surprisingly, these classes in rural areas got a good response. The reasons cannot be ascertained as it depends on many factors. But some villagers also opined that many villagers became busy in learning Sanskrit and they started reading Sanskrit books and stopped watching serials and mobile videos.
The Sanskrit Bharati team first started a free Sanskrit spoken camp at Vivekanandanagar in Gadag last year. A teacher Kirankumar Aralikatti attracted all students by his style of speaking Sanskrit. It got a good response and there were kids, women, seniors who joined and learnt Sanskrit speaking. The team of teachers from Sanskrit Bharati inspired the learners to speak Sanskrit daily and try to teach others. On the last day of the camp, many learners gave a small speech in Sanskrit and thanked the team in Sanskrit.
This gave an idea of organising such camps and people are now interested in learning new languages. The Sanskrit Bharati team organised two more camps in Gadag till December and both camps got good response. A team member and Gadag Zilla Bhasha Samyojak Mounesh Bhajatri planned to organise such camps in rural areas to make Sanskrit speaking villages in Gadag. He went to Kurtakoti and met a leader, Appanna Inamati.
Appanna showed interest and told the local administration to help organise a spoken class in a small village like Kurtakoti. On the first day, 18 villagers joined the classes and on the second day the number crossed 30. The villagers also demanded to organise a second level course now.
The team conducted classes in Kanavi Hosur villages recently. The villagers like Manjunath Kalyani and others helped the organisers to conduct classes. Now nearly 30 villagers are learning in Kanavi and the course will be completed in the second week of April.
After seeing the Sanskrit craze, people from other taluks are contacting the Sanskrit Bharati team to organise speaking courses in their villages. Now the team is planning to organise camps at more than 15 villages in April and want to cross 50 villages in a span of six months. State Organising Secretary Lakshminarayan in the first session last year said that the students and teachers should spread Sanskrit in every house of the State and people should start speaking in Sanskrit language.
Students of Kurtakoti village, Virat Adarakatti and Uma Bhajantri said, “Earlier we thought that the classes would be boring and we planned to sit in one session and leave.
But the first day the teacher started teaching classes with fun and Sanskrit language is so sweet that we never discontinued classes. We used to take Kannada and English words while speaking Sanskrit and others used to laugh at the same. We took it as a challenge and now we can speak Sanskrit to some extent”.
Saskhi Patil, Shravani, Radha, Raksha and other students said, “Many students of our age are busy with tuition and homework and mobiles. But we are happy that we learnt Sanskrit this year. It was a nice session. Our parents are very happy as we learnt a new language.”
Mounesh Bhajantri, district camp coordinator from Sanskrit Bharati said, “We are getting good responses from rural areas. We have planned to organise many such camps in different villages of Gadag district. Villagers should converse in Sanskrit in their daily activities and we should save and spread Sanskrit and we also have plans to cover 50 villages in a span of six months.”
Gadag district Sanskrit teacher Shivamurteppa Shivashimpiger said, “We got a good response from rural areas. Now we are planning to reach more villages in the coming days”.