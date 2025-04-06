Gadag villagers show interest in speaking Sanskrit

GADAG : Sanskrit spoken classes in rural areas are getting good responses. The Sanskrit Bharati team in Gadag have now planned to organise Sanskrit spoken classes in rural areas after the successful camps at Gadag town. The team has an idea to make several Sanskrit speaking villages in Gadag. Recently, spoken classes were held at Kurtakoti village near Gadag. The team did not expect a crowd, but nearly 30 villagers including seniors, youth, women and children joined the camp and now they are speaking Sanskrit slowly every day. The team is organising free Sanskrit spoken classes in both rural and urban areas.

This is not the first time that Sanskrit Bharati organised free Sanskrit speaking courses. The organisation has been organising free spoken classes for the many years. But surprisingly, these classes in rural areas got a good response. The reasons cannot be ascertained as it depends on many factors. But some villagers also opined that many villagers became busy in learning Sanskrit and they started reading Sanskrit books and stopped watching serials and mobile videos.

The Sanskrit Bharati team first started a free Sanskrit spoken camp at Vivekanandanagar in Gadag last year. A teacher Kirankumar Aralikatti attracted all students by his style of speaking Sanskrit. It got a good response and there were kids, women, seniors who joined and learnt Sanskrit speaking. The team of teachers from Sanskrit Bharati inspired the learners to speak Sanskrit daily and try to teach others. On the last day of the camp, many learners gave a small speech in Sanskrit and thanked the team in Sanskrit.

This gave an idea of organising such camps and people are now interested in learning new languages. The Sanskrit Bharati team organised two more camps in Gadag till December and both camps got good response. A team member and Gadag Zilla Bhasha Samyojak Mounesh Bhajatri planned to organise such camps in rural areas to make Sanskrit speaking villages in Gadag. He went to Kurtakoti and met a leader, Appanna Inamati.

Appanna showed interest and told the local administration to help organise a spoken class in a small village like Kurtakoti. On the first day, 18 villagers joined the classes and on the second day the number crossed 30. The villagers also demanded to organise a second level course now.

The team conducted classes in Kanavi Hosur villages recently. The villagers like Manjunath Kalyani and others helped the organisers to conduct classes. Now nearly 30 villagers are learning in Kanavi and the course will be completed in the second week of April.