Karnataka man loses Rs 64.92 lakh in Zudio franchise scam

SHIVAMOGGA: It seemed like the perfect chance for a 25-year-old local entrepreneur from Shikaripura taluk to join hands with one of India's fastest-growing retail chains when a Google Form appeared online after he was searching for an opportunity for a Zudio franchise. But what followed was a sophisticated online fraud operation that left a man from the city devastated — and poorer by nearly Rs 65 lakh.
It all began in late February, when the complainant came across a link inviting applications for Zudio franchises. The form, complete with a professional tone and what appeared to be branding from the Tata Group-backed fashion chain, asked for basic details. The complainant, who had long aspired to start a retail venture, filled in his information and submitted the form.
Two days later, on February 27, he received a call from an unfamiliar number. The caller claimed to represent Zudio and said that the company had sent application forms and further instructions to the complainant's email. Eager and unsuspecting, he opened an email from zudiohelp@terntfranchise-tata.com and found documents that appeared legitimate: a registration form, a detailed prospectus, and a price range for Zudio’s products.
The documents appeared authentic, featuring a well-organised franchise plan that included details about the Shivamogga location, along with assurances of company support and supply chain logistics. Encouraged by the professionalism, the complainant filled in the form indicating his interest in setting up a Zudio outlet in Shivamogga.
On March 5, the same number called again, claiming the company had officially approved the franchise application. An email with an approval letter further added to the illusion, making the complainant believe he was about to launch a legitimate business.
Soon after, the financial demands began. A caller from a different number informed the complainant that to proceed further, he had to pay an immediate franchise registration fee of Rs 2.17 lakh.
Bank account details were provided — a Bank of Maharashtra account — and on March 6, the complainant transferred the amount from his Union Bank account.
Over the following days, more payments were demanded. The reasons ranged from security deposits to stock token charges, miscellaneous expenses, and NOC charges. Each time, the same account number was shared. Believing he was following protocol, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 64,92,710 from his and his brother's bank account over multiple transactions.
It wasn't until another call came — this time claiming that a lorry carrying Zudio materials had been seized by Bengaluru traffic police and that a Rs 1.7 lakh fine had to be paid — that doubts began to creep in. The complainant discussed the situation with his brother, who dug deeper into the correspondence.
Their worst fears were confirmed. The emails, the calls, the documents — all of it was a carefully constructed fraud. The domain used in the email address was fake, and there was no real connection to Zudio or Tata Group. What seemed like a business breakthrough had turned into an elaborate con.
The complainant has since approached the police, filing a detailed complaint at CEN Police Station and requesting an investigation into the fraud. He has asked authorities to identify the culprits and recover the money lost.