Karnataka man loses Rs 64.92 lakh in Zudio franchise scam

SHIVAMOGGA: It seemed like the perfect chance for a 25-year-old local entrepreneur from Shikaripura taluk to join hands with one of India's fastest-growing retail chains when a Google Form appeared online after he was searching for an opportunity for a Zudio franchise. But what followed was a sophisticated online fraud operation that left a man from the city devastated — and poorer by nearly Rs 65 lakh.

It all began in late February, when the complainant came across a link inviting applications for Zudio franchises. The form, complete with a professional tone and what appeared to be branding from the Tata Group-backed fashion chain, asked for basic details. The complainant, who had long aspired to start a retail venture, filled in his information and submitted the form.

Two days later, on February 27, he received a call from an unfamiliar number. The caller claimed to represent Zudio and said that the company had sent application forms and further instructions to the complainant's email. Eager and unsuspecting, he opened an email from zudiohelp@terntfranchise-tata.com and found documents that appeared legitimate: a registration form, a detailed prospectus, and a price range for Zudio’s products.

The documents appeared authentic, featuring a well-organised franchise plan that included details about the Shivamogga location, along with assurances of company support and supply chain logistics. Encouraged by the professionalism, the complainant filled in the form indicating his interest in setting up a Zudio outlet in Shivamogga.

On March 5, the same number called again, claiming the company had officially approved the franchise application. An email with an approval letter further added to the illusion, making the complainant believe he was about to launch a legitimate business.