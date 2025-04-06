Karnataka truckers threaten strike against diesel price hike from April 15

BENGALURU: Demanding that the state government roll back the diesel price hike, truckers led by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Associations (FKSLOA) have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from 6 am on April 15.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, the president of FKSLOA GR Shanmugappa said, “Owners and crew of nearly 5 lakh trucks, including those headed to Karnataka from other states, those carrying construction material, fuel tankers and cabs operating on the Kempegowda International Airport route, will take part in the strike. In all, nearly 9 lakh vehicles will remain off the road.”

The diesel price was increased by Rs 3 last June and now, all of a sudden without any intimation, it has again been hiked by Rs 2. It is not justifiable, Shanmugappa said, adding that the hike is a blow to truckers.

Compared to diesel prices in neighbouring states, Karnataka had the lowest. Trucks from other states used to fill their fuel tanks in Karnataka. Lakhs of litres of diesel were sold in Karnataka and that used to fetch adequate revenue to the state government in the form of taxes. The recent hike will be a severe blow to Karnataka as no trucks from other states will buy diesel here, Shanmugappa claimed.