Learning beyond the pages

UDUPI: While we live in an age where digital screens and devices dominate even childhood, a quiet revolution is unfolding in Manipal, at a place where books, imagination and hands-on learning are fostering positive change. Established in 2018, Purple Space has emerged as a vibrant community hub, dedicated to nurturing creativity, curiosity and lifelong learning in children. More than just a library or activity centre, Purple Space is where young minds break free from the distractions of technology and rediscover the joys of reading, exploring, and creating.
At the heart of its mission is the belief that childhood should be filled with wonder, where stories spark imagination and learning fuels a deep love for knowledge. Here, children are encouraged to engage with books beyond the pages, experiment with science beyond textbooks, and discover art beyond the confines of a classroom.
The space encourages an environment where questions are celebrated, mistakes are stepping stones, and learning is a joyful journey rather than a race. With families and educators seeking meaningful alternatives to screen time, Purple Space stands as a beacon of hope, reminding that the magic of childhood thrives best in a world of stories and curiosity.
“Our library boasts of a thoughtfully curated collection of 7,000 books for children of all ages — from timeless classics and engaging picture books to contemporary tales and educational resources. Our selection caters not only to young readers, but also to parents seeking stories that inspire creativity, empathy, and knowledge. At Purple Space, we believe books are doorways to imagination, adventure, agility, and self-discovery,” says Purple Space Founder Pallavi Behera.
Purple Space offers storytelling sessions, activity-based workshops, art and craft experiences, and opportunities for unstructured play that encourage creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. Its focus on sustainability and mental wellbeing is woven into everything it does, helping children and families grow in a nurturing, holistic environment.
Pallavi is also an upcycle artist, who imparts sustainable practices to children at Purple Space. “We are on a mission to help parents and educators shift their mindset, encouraging them to prioritise reading for fun and hands-on learning, over the rigid demands of academics. Through a combination of engaging events, book-centred activities and collaborative community programmes, we give children the tools to explore, imagine and thrive,” she says.
“Purple Space is a safe, inspiring space where children can unplug, connect with books, and build a lifelong love for reading,” Pallavi further tells TNSE.
Going zero-waste and sustainable
To begin with, Pallavi organised a host of activities to attract people towards the initiative, and soon, many began walking into the space and picking up books, and the children followed. Events such as Insect Week, where different types of the tiny critters were studied using a magnifying glass, and Dinosaur Week, where models of the prehistoric creatures were made with paper, fascinated children.
With books the children were reading, their vocabulary also improved. “Children should be given the space, without any pressure. Even in the library, they are allowed to jump around, as they are not expected to sit in one place for long. Their mind is not in that process,” she says.
Purple Space has a zero-waste policy. Upcycled items are used as room decor and to make utility structures. “I procured a lot of items from different places. For instance, our book shelves are made from old vegetable crates, sourced from local vegetable shops,” Pallavi adds.
Parents are also elated by the work done by Purple Space. Prasenjit Sarkar, a parent, says the place has a homely vibe. “That’s why I send my child here,” he reiterates. Besides, children get to learn to grow their own plants in the garden here, and they also watch butterflies fluttering around.
Pallavi is treading a road less-travelled. Her children, including her 16-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, are homeschooled. She concludes by saying that in future, community living will be the answer to all problems, and engaging experiences in learning will be the stepping stone.