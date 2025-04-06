Learning beyond the pages

UDUPI: While we live in an age where digital screens and devices dominate even childhood, a quiet revolution is unfolding in Manipal, at a place where books, imagination and hands-on learning are fostering positive change. Established in 2018, Purple Space has emerged as a vibrant community hub, dedicated to nurturing creativity, curiosity and lifelong learning in children. More than just a library or activity centre, Purple Space is where young minds break free from the distractions of technology and rediscover the joys of reading, exploring, and creating.

At the heart of its mission is the belief that childhood should be filled with wonder, where stories spark imagination and learning fuels a deep love for knowledge. Here, children are encouraged to engage with books beyond the pages, experiment with science beyond textbooks, and discover art beyond the confines of a classroom.

The space encourages an environment where questions are celebrated, mistakes are stepping stones, and learning is a joyful journey rather than a race. With families and educators seeking meaningful alternatives to screen time, Purple Space stands as a beacon of hope, reminding that the magic of childhood thrives best in a world of stories and curiosity.

“Our library boasts of a thoughtfully curated collection of 7,000 books for children of all ages — from timeless classics and engaging picture books to contemporary tales and educational resources. Our selection caters not only to young readers, but also to parents seeking stories that inspire creativity, empathy, and knowledge. At Purple Space, we believe books are doorways to imagination, adventure, agility, and self-discovery,” says Purple Space Founder Pallavi Behera.

Purple Space offers storytelling sessions, activity-based workshops, art and craft experiences, and opportunities for unstructured play that encourage creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. Its focus on sustainability and mental wellbeing is woven into everything it does, helping children and families grow in a nurturing, holistic environment.