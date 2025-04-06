Waqf Act: Ripple effects could cause discomfiture to Siddaramaiah government

The stormy debates in both Houses of Parliament over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to bring transparency to the management of Waqf properties, may have ripple effects on state politics. It would cause discomfiture to the ruling dispensation if the Centre decides to act on a report on the alleged misuse of Waqf lands in Karnataka.

The debates in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha put the focus back on a 13-year-old report by the then chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission (KSMC), Anwar Manippady. The March 2012 report alleged that large-scale encroachment of Waqf properties in the state was gathering dust all these years and was almost forgotten. The report given to the state government termed the alleged irregularities as the “biggest scam” in Karnataka and observed that over Rs 2 lakh crore worth of Waqf properties were either sold or encroached upon, and the irregularities were allegedly supported by influential political/elected representatives. It even named several politicians.

Earlier this week, during the parliamentary debates, BJP lawmakers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, cited the Manippady report to drive home their point on the alleged mismanagement of Waqf lands and the need to bring in a transparent system to protect them. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal read out parts of the report, naming some Congress leaders. Prior to that, the report was presented to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which looked into various aspects of the Bill before it was tabled.

The allegations by BJP leaders faced a strong pushback from Congress members in both Houses of Parliament. While taking into consideration the observations made in the report, due process of law has to be followed to take the allegations to a logical conclusion.

The Manippady report had recommended a thorough probe into the alleged wrongdoings. However, not much progress has been made in all these years. Now that the report is in the domain of the Central Government, and was placed on the floor of the House by the MPs, it has brought the report back into public discourse.