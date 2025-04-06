We’ve been subjected to injustice on Cauvery: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday lashed out at the state government for taking a dual stand on the Mekedatu project. He lamented that not a single MLA or minister from Karnataka met him to discuss the Mekedatu project after he became union minister.

At a workshop and seminar on the “Sharing of Cauvery River Water”, organised by the Cauvery River Protection Committee in Bengaluru, he said, “We have been subjected to injustice on Cauvery. Our state has always been left behind. Time and again, neighbouring states have benefited more than us. There is no unity among Kannadigas even in matters related to water.”

He said the government is building dams using tax-payers’ money, but releasing water to Tamil Nadu. Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, he said, “They go on padayatra, saying ‘our water is our right’, while their stand remains contradictory.”

He said, “Our relationship with Tamil Nadu’s DMK is limited to politics. We have not entered into any political agreement with them regarding Mekedatu.” He said, “With the population of Bengaluru growing, there may come a time when even if we release all the water from KRS dam, it won’t be enough for the capital city’s drinking water needs.”

Kumaraswamy said he had promised during the election that if he is elected from Mandya, he will get the Centre’s approval for Mekedatu within five minutes and asked Shivakumar to get approval from his ally’s government in Tamil Nadu.

On Tamil Nadu’s united approach, he said, “Whenever Cauvery is discussed in Parliament, all Tamil Nadu MPs set aside political differences and unite. But what happens in our state? We bring politics, caste and division into everything. When it comes to land, water and language, we must put politics and differences aside. Otherwise, we will never get justice for Karnataka.”

Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Math, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda, MP Dr CN Manjunath, former IAS officer T Thimmegowda, former MLC KA Tippeswamy, Cauvery River Protection Committee president HK Ramu and Permanent Irrigation Struggle Committee president R Anjaneya Reddy were present.