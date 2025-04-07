60% of area irrigated by borewells in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As per Karnataka’s Economic Survey 2024-25, close to 60 per cent of the state’s net area is irrigated by borewells, while 18.86 per cent is done by canals. Ten years ago, the ratio was 37 per cent (borewells) and 34 per cent (canals).

Due to the overuse of groundwater, and lack of new irrigation projects in Karnataka, borewells have become the main source for irrigation. Experts point out that while government subsidies have ‘’encouraged’’ farmers to dig borewells, political issues are said to be one of the main reasons for not getting new irrigation projects/canals.

Water for irrigation comes from various sources such as wells, ponds, rivers, dams, rainfall and other means. Among all sources of irrigation, the net area irrigated by borewells is the highest, followed by canals.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, water expert and former secretary, irrigation department, Captain Raja Rao said groundwater usage has increased drastically over a period of time.