60% of area irrigated by borewells in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As per Karnataka’s Economic Survey 2024-25, close to 60 per cent of the state’s net area is irrigated by borewells, while 18.86 per cent is done by canals. Ten years ago, the ratio was 37 per cent (borewells) and 34 per cent (canals).
Due to the overuse of groundwater, and lack of new irrigation projects in Karnataka, borewells have become the main source for irrigation. Experts point out that while government subsidies have ‘’encouraged’’ farmers to dig borewells, political issues are said to be one of the main reasons for not getting new irrigation projects/canals.
Water for irrigation comes from various sources such as wells, ponds, rivers, dams, rainfall and other means. Among all sources of irrigation, the net area irrigated by borewells is the highest, followed by canals.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, water expert and former secretary, irrigation department, Captain Raja Rao said groundwater usage has increased drastically over a period of time.
‘Borewells being drilled irrationally’
Water expert and former secretary, irrigation department, Captain Raja Rao said even Niti Aayog has issued a warning about this, but usage of groundwater and borewells has not stopped. “With subsidies by the government, farmers and others are drilling borewells irrationally. There are acts to monitor groundwater usage, but no one is doing it,’’ he alleged.
On Upper Krishna Project-III , Rao said this was designed to irrigate close to 6lakh hectares in a few districts in North Karnataka. Though all processes are complete, it is pending before the Union Government for issue of gazette notification since 2013. The State has done a lot of work, including construction of canals and pumps. But work cannot be taken up without legal approval from the Centre. He said the project has been delayed due to political differences between the State and Centre.
Water activist Vishwanath Srikantaiah said irrigation has two challenges. The existing infrastructure is not adequate for the reservoirs created. Water does not reach the tail-end of many canals. He said in the command area, efficiency is 50% or less in many places. “Farmers take up borewells for independence from bureaucratic set-ups, so that they can draw water on their own,’’ he said.
Vishwanath stressed on focusing on sustainable groundwater, so that adequate water is available for farmers throughout the year. He said the government has to take up sustainable management of groundwater. In fact, the government has taken up Atal Bhoojal Yojana, a groundwater management programme which gives a better understanding of aquifers. That has to be backed by a legal and institutional framework which ensures these aquifers are recharged and used sustainably.
Vishwanath said groundwater has become the private property of individual farmers, though it should be treated as a common pool resource. On the canal irrigation system, he said the water belongs to the state as it allows water distribution through canals to farmers’ fields. “We have poor command area management of water. Canals are old, their linings are gone, they leak and farmers don’t follow good practices,’’ he added.