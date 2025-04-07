FIR, action if students made to clean toilets: Karnataka education department

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Department of School Education has issued a warning to all government primary and secondary schools, directing them not to involve students in cleaning toilets. The department said any violation will lead to disciplinary action, including filing of an FIR against the staff responsible.

The circular follows a January incident where students of a government school under Begur police limits were made to clean toilets. The issue came to light after videos of the children went viral on social media. A police case was registered on March 29 against school headmistress and physical education teacher, under the Juvenile Justice Act, after social worker Nagesh filed a complaint.

The department noted that despite a circular issued in 2023, instructing schools not to get children to clean toilets, some schools continued to violate the order.