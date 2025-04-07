KSEAB to announce second PUC exam-1 results on April 8

BENGALURU: The results of the second PUC Exam-1, held in March, will be declared on April 8, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) confirmed on April 7.
Students can access their results at the official website from 1.30 pm onwards. The examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 20.
Students can access their scorecards by logging in with their roll number, registration number, and the captcha code at .
The Board announced that the results will be officially released during a press conference led by the Minister for School Education and Literacy at 12.30 pm, and the result link will be activated at 1.30 pm.
The Board will provide the result link directly on its official website homepage. To access their 2025 results, students must log in using their roll number and select their stream -- Commerce, Arts, or Science.
The scorecard will appear on the screen after login, and students are advised to take a printout for future use. The online results are provisional, and students will need to collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools at a later date.
In 2024, the second PUC exams were held from March 1 to 22, with 6,81,079 students appearing for the exams.
Of these, 5,52,690 cleared the exams, marking the overall pass percentage to 81.15 per cent last year.