KSEAB to announce second PUC exam-1 results on April 8

BENGALURU: The results of the second PUC Exam-1, held in March, will be declared on April 8, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) confirmed on April 7.

Students can access their results at the official website from 1.30 pm onwards. The examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 20.

Students can access their scorecards by logging in with their roll number, registration number, and the captcha code at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in .

The Board announced that the results will be officially released during a press conference led by the Minister for School Education and Literacy at 12.30 pm, and the result link will be activated at 1.30 pm.