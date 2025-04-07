Mother, daughter harassed by homestay caretaker in Madikeri

MADIKERI: A homestay caretaker in Madikeri has been taken into police custody for alleged harassment of tourists.
As per the complaint, Mamatha and her daughter were harassed by Praveen, caretaker of Eshwara Homestay in Madikeri city limits.
The mother-daughter duo booked a room and checked into the Homestay on April 5.
They were shown the room by caretaker Praveen. However, at around 3 am, on April 6, Praveen, along with another unknown person knocked the door where Mamatha and her daughter were staying.
The two accused are said to have been in an inebriated state. They forced Mamatha to open the room door. However, she refused to open the door. The mother-daughter duo spent the night in fear inside the homestay. They woke up early to rush out of the place.
However, all the tyres of their vehicle that was parked in the homestay premises were punctured using a sharp weapon.
Following the incident, Mamatha reached the Town Police station in the city and filed a complaint against caretaker Praveen.
The homestay owner, Kaverappa, has also been mentioned as the accused in the FIR, as Mamatha did not receive any help from the owner during her ordeal.
Further, another unknown person who accompanied Praveen during wee hours to the homestay has been mentioned as the second accused in the case.
While Praveen has been taken into custody, police are investigating the whereabouts of the second accused.
An FIR has been filed in the case at Madikeri Police Station, and further investigations are underway.