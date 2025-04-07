Mother, daughter harassed by homestay caretaker in Madikeri

MADIKERI: A homestay caretaker in Madikeri has been taken into police custody for alleged harassment of tourists.

As per the complaint, Mamatha and her daughter were harassed by Praveen, caretaker of Eshwara Homestay in Madikeri city limits.

The mother-daughter duo booked a room and checked into the Homestay on April 5.

They were shown the room by caretaker Praveen. However, at around 3 am, on April 6, Praveen, along with another unknown person knocked the door where Mamatha and her daughter were staying.

The two accused are said to have been in an inebriated state. They forced Mamatha to open the room door. However, she refused to open the door. The mother-daughter duo spent the night in fear inside the homestay. They woke up early to rush out of the place.