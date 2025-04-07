On the side: Night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

MYSURU: The night traffic ban through the core Bandipur Tiger Reserve has once again become a hot-button issue, drawing the attention of political leaders, environmentalists, and legal authorities alike.
The issue started gaining traction following a letter from Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urging that the ban be reconsidered, and in keeping with this development, the Karnataka government also withdrew a counter-affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, reigniting demands for lifting the ban.
However, recent statements of Congress leaders, including Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and others, have not gone down well with environmentalists and the public in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.
They are up in arms and have launched a series of campaigns, padayatras and protests against lifting of the traffic ban in Bandipur, and have urged authorities not to consider the request to lift the ban.
With mounting political pressure, legal complexities and conservation concerns, the Bandipur night traffic ban controversy has once again reached the forefront of public discourse.
Origin of night traffic ban
Bandipur National Park, a crucial part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, spans 868.63 sqkm in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district. National Highway- 766 (formerly NH-212) cuts through the core of the tiger reserve, making it a high-risk zone for wildlife.
Between 2005 and 2007, a study by the Wildlife Conservation Foundation (WCF) documented 286 wildlife fatalities due to vehicle collisions in Bandipur. The casualties included elephants, leopards, deer and smaller mammals. In response to mounting evidence, Karnataka imposed a night traffic ban in 2009, restricting vehicular movement from 9pm to 6am.
Environmentalists and conservationists hailed the decision as a crucial step in preserving wildlife corridors and reducing roadkill. The Chamarajanagar deputy commissioner issued an order, which was strictly implemented.
However, since then the state of Kerala has consistently opposed the ban, citing economic and logistical concerns. NH-766 serves as a key connection between Wayanad and Mysuru, and the restriction forces vehicles to take a longer alternative route via Hunsur, increasing travel time by about 45km.
Political pressure
The demand to lift the ban has resurfaced multiple times over the years, with Kerala pushing for relaxation, particularly during festivals and peak travel periods. However, the issue gained renewed momentum after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election as Wayanad MP.
Though previous MP Rahul Gandhi had also voiced lifting of the ban, it was made an election promise during Priyanka’s campaign. Even Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, made statements during election rallies, suggesting a potential review of the ban.
Shivakumar had even said “all necessary steps” would be taken to ease travel restrictions. Adding to the controversy, Forest Minister Khandre had at a meeting on March 23, 2025, decided to withdraw the counteraffidavit submitted by Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Prabhakaran S.
The affidavit had recommended permanently closing NH-766 upon completion of an alternative elevated road. Although the government maintains that the night ban will remain in place, conservationists fear political manoeuvring may lead to its revocation.
Highlighting the dangers posed by nocturnal traffic, they point out the tragic death of a elephant named Ranga in 2018, in a collision with a private bus. The opposition BJP has accused the Congress of bowing to pressure from its high command, with state BJP president BY Vijayendra saying “the Congress’ loyalty to Delhi high command comes at the cost of state’s wildlife”. Environmentalists worry that political alignment could override conservation priorities.
Activists up in arms
Wildlife activists and former forest officers have strongly opposed any attempt to lift the night traffic ban. Environmentalists point out various incidents in the past, including one from 2005 when a mother langur brought her dead baby — killed by a speeding vehicle — to conservationists, pleading for help.
Joseph Hoover, a conservation activist, warned that political interference could set a dangerous precedent. Hoover, who is spearheading a campaign since last two weeks, said if the ban is lifted, they will hit the streets in protest.
As a first step, an online campaign and padayatra took place on Sunday, with hundreds of wildlife activists and people from different walks of life reaching Bandipur. T Balachandra, who retired as director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said the night ban must continue, not just to reduce roadkill or allow wildlife to move freely at night, but also in the interest of people.
“Why is the issue being dragged up now, and why is there political interference in a matter which is in court. The night traffic ban must be continued,” he opined. While the Congress government in the state insists that status quo will be maintained, environmentalists are skeptical, fearing that political pressure might lead to reversal of the hard-won conservation measure.
Several organisations from Wayanad support the night traffic ban, and have expressed displeasure against any move to lift it. Wayanad Prakristhi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS - Wayanad nature protection forum) members said the night traffic ban was possible due to the efforts of environmentalists, and any attempts to lift the ban under political interference will pose a great problem for wildlife.
Battle in apex court
Kerala has repeatedly challenged the ban in court, supported by several industrialists and organisations from Wayanad, but Karnataka has defended it, citing wildlife protection laws and conservation studies. In August 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the night travel ban, directing Karnataka to develop an alternative route.
Following this ruling, Karnataka constructed a bypass road connecting Virajpet in Karnataka to Kannur in Kerala. The Supreme Court also permitted limited night travel by allowing four government-run buses from each state to operate on NH-766.
Now despite legal backing for the ban, the demand continues to push for its relaxation, with political figures like Priyanka Gandhi adding to the pressure, and BJP leaders, including Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, raising the issue in Parliament and opposing it. He said,
“The Karnataka state government is bowing to pressure from the Congress high command, and moving towards lifting the night traffic ban on the highway passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve. This decision could lead to increased accidents and rising human-wildlife conflict.
Matters concerning wildlife and environmental protection must be handled with utmost seriousness, without political compromise.” He also said that such interference by the Congress leadership in forest safety matters is deeply concerning, and has urged the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to take urgent action to safeguard the ecological sanctity of Bandipur, and ensure long-term wildlife protection.
DEATH ON THE HIGHWAY
Total area of Bandipur Tiger Reserve: 868.63 sqkm
Wildlife fatalities (2005-2007): 286
Tigers in Bandipur: Over 170 (as per latest census)
NIGHT BAN: IN A NUTSHELL
Bandipur night traffic ban imposed in 2009 to protect wildlife from roadkill.
Kerala consistently opposes ban, citing travel inconvenience.
Issue resurfaces after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election as Wayanad MP.
Karnataka govt withdraws counter-affidavit recommending NH-766 closure.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hints at reconsidering ban, sparks concern.
Environmentalists warn that lifting of ban would endanger wildlife.
SC upholds ban in 2019, directs Karnataka to develop an alternative road.
286 wildlife deaths recorded before ban, including elephants and big cats.
Roadkill numbers higher than poaching between 2004 and 2007, says WCF report.
BJP accuses Congress of prioritizing political gain over conservation.
Despite government assurances, conservationists remain vigilant against policy reversal.