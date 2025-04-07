On the side: Night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

MYSURU: The night traffic ban through the core Bandipur Tiger Reserve has once again become a hot-button issue, drawing the attention of political leaders, environmentalists, and legal authorities alike.

The issue started gaining traction following a letter from Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urging that the ban be reconsidered, and in keeping with this development, the Karnataka government also withdrew a counter-affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, reigniting demands for lifting the ban.

However, recent statements of Congress leaders, including Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and others, have not gone down well with environmentalists and the public in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

They are up in arms and have launched a series of campaigns, padayatras and protests against lifting of the traffic ban in Bandipur, and have urged authorities not to consider the request to lift the ban.

With mounting political pressure, legal complexities and conservation concerns, the Bandipur night traffic ban controversy has once again reached the forefront of public discourse.