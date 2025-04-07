Stormy weather likely in parts of Karnataka for next two days

BENGALURU: Parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are in for a spell of stormy weather, with the next two days expected to bring cloudy skies, bursts of moderate rain, and heavy downpours in some southern interior pockets of the state.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph in the aforementioned areas.

“Residents have been advised to stay indoors during stormy weather and avoid travel during periods of intense rainfall,” KSNDMC said, warning of scattered thunderstorms in Bengaluru and nearby areas, with gusty winds.

KSNDMC’s five-day weather forecast stated that cloudy conditions will prevail across Karnataka till Monday, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds reaching 30–40 kmph. Southern interior districts are likely to experience scattered to widespread moderate rainfall, with chances of isolated heavy showers.

According to India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru is expected to see clear skies on Monday. “No rain is likely, and minimum temperatures will range between a minimum of 21- 22 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.