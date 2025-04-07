'Such incidents happen in big cities': Karnataka Home Minister's response on Bengaluru woman molestation case

BENGALURU: A big city like Bengaluru does witness incidents like molestation of women here and there though there is peace in the city due to police presence, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

In the wake of the alleged molestation of a woman, he said whenever such an incident happens, it draws public attention.

The Minister said he gives instructions to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on a daily basis to strengthen patrolling and monitoring system.

He was responding to the incident where a woman was molested in a secluded place in Suddaguntepalya.

"Police are working continuously round-the-clock ignoring rain and cold. That is why there is peace in Bengaluru. In a big city like Bengaluru, here and there incidents like this do take place," the Minister said.