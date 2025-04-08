BJP launches Janakrosh Yatra from Siddaramaiah's home turf Mysuru

MYSURU: THE BJP launched its state-wide Janakrosh Yatra — a protest rally against the Congress-led State Government’s decision to hike prices of essential commodities such as milk, curd, and diesel — from the Town Hall in Mysuru on Monday evening. The rally began with a massive public meeting where prominent BJP leaders unleashed scathing criticism against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration in his home turf of Mysuru.

Leading the attack was Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who declared, “From the sanctum of Goddess Chamundeshwari, we resolve today to uproot this anti-people government.” He accused the Congress regime of creating history by hiking prices on basic needs and pushing people into financial hardship.

“The CM and DyCM have become a national embarrassment with their lies and misgovernance,” Joshi said, pointing fingers at alleged corruption scandals and the government’s alleged inaction in criminal cases, including the recent suicide of a BJP worker from Kodagu.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, alleging communal favouritism, said that Siddaramaiah was “wearing a single cap” by appeasing Muslims through programmes like Shaadi Bhagya and allegedly planning to allow night traffic through Bandipur to impress Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.