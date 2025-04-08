BJP launches Janakrosh Yatra from Siddaramaiah's home turf Mysuru

MYSURU: THE BJP launched its state-wide Janakrosh Yatra — a protest rally against the Congress-led State Government’s decision to hike prices of essential commodities such as milk, curd, and diesel — from the Town Hall in Mysuru on Monday evening. The rally began with a massive public meeting where prominent BJP leaders unleashed scathing criticism against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration in his home turf of Mysuru.
Leading the attack was Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who declared, “From the sanctum of Goddess Chamundeshwari, we resolve today to uproot this anti-people government.” He accused the Congress regime of creating history by hiking prices on basic needs and pushing people into financial hardship.
“The CM and DyCM have become a national embarrassment with their lies and misgovernance,” Joshi said, pointing fingers at alleged corruption scandals and the government’s alleged inaction in criminal cases, including the recent suicide of a BJP worker from Kodagu.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, alleging communal favouritism, said that Siddaramaiah was “wearing a single cap” by appeasing Muslims through programmes like Shaadi Bhagya and allegedly planning to allow night traffic through Bandipur to impress Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar alleged that the “misrule of Congress has pushed the University of Mysore into a deficit budget.” Several universities in Kodagu and Hassan are being shut down, he claimed. “There is no initiative to expand airport or rail networks. Instead, they are working to benefit Kerala by opening Bandipur for night traffic,” he said.
State BJP President BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of completely failing the people. “CM Siddaramaiah has not given more grants to Mysuru than our government did. The Congress government is dead to the people. Prices of milk, hospital services, and essential needs have risen, while rural buses don’t even run. The government only sees Muslims and not Hindus,” he claimed.
He said that after coming to power in 2023, Siddaramaiah forgot about the Ahinda communities. “Rs 38,000 crore meant for the oppressed classes has been misused. This is a Hindu-oppressive, minority-favouring government that BJP will expose through this yatra,” he said. He said that the Congress leaders are living in an illusion and should come out of the air-conditioned rooms to know the plight of the people.
Former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda compared Siddaramaiah’s rule to that of Alauddin Khilji. “Law and order has collapsed. This is worse than Khilji’s reign,” Sadananda Gowda said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “We are starting this yatra from the land of Mysore Maharajas. Siddaramaiah, who claims to have done more than the Maharajas, should be ashamed. His government survives on black money.”
Former Minister B Sriramulu predicted a political collapse. “Siddaramaiah is already afraid. By November, he will resign. Infighting has started—with talk of Dr G Parameshwara becoming CM and Satish Jarkiholi heading KPCC,” he said.
‘No differences with JDS’
Clarifying that there are no differences between BJP and JDS, state BJP chief BY Vijayendra said that leaders of both parties are united to corner the government inside the House. However, he maintained that the protest has been organised separately to strengthen the BJP. While the JD(S) has also launched its programmes against the government, he said.