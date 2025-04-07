BJP rallies across Karnataka from March 7 till May 3

BENGALURU: Starting Monday, BJP Karnataka members will hold ‘Janakrosha’ protest rallies across the state till May 3, covering one or two districts every day. The protest is against the state government for increasing the prices of essential commodities, 4 per cent reservation for Muslim contractors in government tenders and other issues. The protest will start in Mysuru on Monday and conclude in Bengaluru on May 3.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told reporters that every time Congress comes to power, there is corruption, maladministration and looting of people through price hike. In the last 21 months of Congress government, every month there is an increase in the price of one commodity or the other.

“Our protest is also against misusing funds allotted for Dalits and injustice to farmers. The protest will be carried out in four phases in Mysuru, Kittur Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka and Kalyana-Karnataka regions,” he added.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra and all senior leaders will take part in the rallies and the protest will be flagged off by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday. “We will walk 1 km in every district and then address the public on these issues. We want to reach every corner of the state,’’ he said.

Because of price hike, the cost of commodities including vegetables, grains and other essentials has increased. “The government has increased the property guidance value, power tariff, bus and metro fares, government college fees and more,” he added.