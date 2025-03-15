BJP slams four per cent reservation for Muslim contractors in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday slammed the Karnataka government's decision to reserve four per cent of government contracts for Muslims as being 'unconstitutional' and accused the Congress of engaging in 'appeasement politics'.

The BJP’s full-scale criticism came after the Karnataka cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to reserve 4% of government contracts for Muslim contractors.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The Congress Party is not learning a lesson from its multiple defeats in recent elections, which were due to its politics of appeasement."

He added that though the Karnataka government's decision may seem small, these developments will add up to have serious national implications.

Prasad alleged that the Congress party and its chief, Rahul Gandhi, engaged in competitive communal and vote bank politics among opposition parties.

The former law minister dubbed decision as 'unconstitutional'. The Constitution makes provision for reservation on the ground of social and education backwardness, and Muslims too have benefitted under it in different states, he said.