Cybercrime conmen launder fraudulent funds via gambling apps

BENGALURU: Cybercrime fraudsters involved in investment scams are laundering illicit money through online gambling platforms to evade police detection. Investigators say there is a growing link between scammers and online gambling operators, with fraudulent funds being diverted as gambling winnings.

A senior cybercrime officer revealed to TNIE that fraudsters transfer scam proceeds to winners on gambling apps as a way to obscure the money trail. In return, they receive cryptocurrency, primarily USDT. A recent case in the city involved the laundering of nearly Rs 20 lakh, funnelled through a third-layer mule account into 600-800 individual bank accounts.

Each transaction. ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500, was carried out using a single debit, multiple credits (SDMC) mechanism. The officer said these transactions make it extremely difficult to trace the origin of funds. During investigation, we often find the money ending up in the accounts of unsuspecting gambling winners, whose bank accounts then get frozen.