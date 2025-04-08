Electric vehicles for street vendors, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the State Government is in the process of equipping street vendors with electric vending vehicles to improve their mobility for better business opportunities for them.

In a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was among the first states to frame Street Vendors Rules, the process for which was initiated during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister in 2013-18.

He said that soon after Congress returned to power, they ensured that a fresh street vendors survey was conducted as per the Street Vendors Act 2014. “The survey is complete and 27,655 vendors have been registered in Bengaluru,” he said and added that the government has initiated various welfare schemes for them, including education of their wards, health benefits, housing, and skill training enabling them for better employment.