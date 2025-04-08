Karnataka Congress MLC list: Action shifts to Ahmedabad

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who have reached a consensus with regard to finalisation of the nomination of four MLCs, are likely to get the Congress high command’s nod in Ahmedabad. Both leaders are taking part in the two-day AICC session, slated to be held on April 8 and 9.

Amid intense lobbying, the aspirants and their lobbyists who had thronged the national capital when the CM and DyCM visited the central leaders recently, are now heading to Ahmedabad, according to sources.

If all goes well, the list will be out on April 10, or may get further delayed, according to sources. Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will collectively take a decision.

The CM and DCM, during their visit to Delhi, had submitted separate lists with their own choice of four nominees to high command leaders, including Kharge, following which the latter had suggested that they come up with a single list, sources said.

Meanwhile, Kharge had on Sunday suggested to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to name a Scheduled Caste aspirant’s name of his choice to be included in the list, but the latter reportedly did not show any interest as the list had already been finalised by the CM and DCM, according to sources.