Karnataka leaders rush to Ahmedabad for high-stakes AICC meet

BENGALURU: In what could be a game-changing moment for Congress, the party’s Karnataka leadership is dashing to Ahmedabad for a crucial All-India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The buzz doing the rounds is that a massive organisational overhaul is on the cards that could mark the end of centralised control and beginning of a more democratic, district-driven Congress.

Party insiders said this isn’t expected to be just another strategy meet... it’s going to be a move towards restructuring Congress from the ground up. “There’s a serious effort to decentralise the organisation,” said a senior AICC functionary. District presidents were recently consulted to determine whether their voices are truly being heard, he added.

The intent is clear: Empower local leadership and make candidate selection more inclusive, for example for the Lok Sabha and Assembly.

Around 140-150 AICC invitees from Karnataka, including CM Siddaramaiah, DCM and state president DK Shivakumar and ministers. “This is the beginning of a new Congress. The days of a state-centred command structure are numbered,” said a senior leader, referring to the historic resolution passed during the AICC session in Belagavi, where the party promised to reform and restructure itself.