BENGALURU: On an average, 15 sexual harassment cases have been reported daily across Karnataka in the first two months of this year, raising serious concerns about women’s safety. In 2024 alone, 6,319 sexual harassment cases were registered, but only nine have resulted in convictions.

While only one case of eve-teasing is reported everyday in the state, experts attribute it to no reporting of such cases by victims. According to data from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), 901 sexual harassment cases and 78 eve-teasing cases were reported in the first two months of this year (2025). Among the 6,319 cases reported in 2024, 3,908 are under trial, 1,734 are still under investigation, and 45 cases remain untraced. Additionally, 180 eve-teasing cases were reported last year.

Women’s rights activist KS Vimala from Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane told TNIE that the actual number of such incidents could be more as many go unreported due to social stigma, fear, and lack of faith in the police and legal system. “Even when women go to file complaints, police respond insensitively. Victims would be discouraged by asking why they were out at night or why they were alone,” Vimala said.