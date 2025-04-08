Karnataka to open mental health centre, garment factory for the destitute

BENGALURU: For the first time in India, the Karnataka government has decided to start a full-fledged mental health centre and a garment factory for the destitute in Bengaluru. While the centre is for treating (including counselling) mentally unstable destitute, the Social Welfare Department has decided to start a garment factory for those who are mentally and physically fit to ensure that they do not return to begging.
According to the Central Relief Committee that works under the Social Welfare Department, there are 14 rehabilitation centres in Karnataka.
These centres are home to 3,435 inmates, of whom 1,194 are mentally unstable. At present, counsellors and doctors associated with NGOs visit the inmates to treat them.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, P Manivannan said that the proposed mental health centre will also provide counselling to the destitute. It will also have an outpatient department, and also surgeries will be performed on the patients for neurological issues.
“We have 10 acres next to the Central Relief Committee centre in Bengaluru, where we propose to build the hospital. We have not finalised whether to go on a private public partnership model or to have our own in-house people,” he said, adding that it is an attempt to bring those destitute who face mental issues to the mainstream.
Nagesh P, Secretary, Central Relief Committee, said that on average every month, there are about 3,500 destitutes in the centres, of which close to 30 per cent of them are physically and mentally stable.
“At present, we train them in coir making, carpentry, tailoring, and other skills so that they can start their own business once they are discharged from the centres,” he said.
On the proposed garment factory, he said, “This will be on a PPP model. Once the inmates are trained, they will be employed in this garment factory,” he added.