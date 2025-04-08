Over 75 per cent of Karnataka’s population obese, overweight: Report

BENGALURU: Over half of Karnataka’s population screened in 2024 was either obese or overweight, with 56% diagnosed as obese and another 21% as overweight, according to the latest Health of the Nation 2025 report by Apollo Hospitals.
The numbers point to a rising public health crisis fuelled by sedentary lifestyles, poor nutrition and undiagnosed chronic conditions — most of which show no visible symptoms.
The annual report, based on health data from over 2.5 million preventive screenings across the Apollo ecosystem in India, reveals that symptom-based healthcare is no longer sufficient.
Hypertension another concern in Karnataka
In Karnataka, 28% of those screened were hypertensive, half of them, 50%, pre-hypertensive. Diabetes rates stood at 20%, with an additional 25% in the pre-diabetic range, reflecting rising metabolic stress among “asymptomatic” individuals.
The report noted that about 84% of the screened individuals had low vitamin D levels affecting bone health and immunity, while about 64% showed reduced flexibility, impacting musculoskeletal wellness.
Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, “India must move towards a culture of prevention. Early screening, personalised interventions and health education should become integral to our homes, schools and workplaces.”
The report flags fatty liver, post menopause-linked health risks, and childhood obesity as the country’s emerging health threats. Of the 2.5 million people screened nationally, 65% had fatty liver with 85% of those cases being non-alcoholic. Nearly 46% of asymptomatic individuals had early signs of heart disease, and post-menopausal women showed a steep rise in obesity (from 76% to 86%) and diabetes (14% to 40%).
Childhood obesity is another growing concern with the report highlighting that 28% of college students are overweight or obese and 19% showing signs of prehypertension.
Mental health too is under-reported with 7% of women and 5% of men screened nationally showing symptoms of clinical depression with the burden peaking in the middle-age section.