Over 75 per cent of Karnataka’s population obese, overweight: Report

BENGALURU: Over half of Karnataka’s population screened in 2024 was either obese or overweight, with 56% diagnosed as obese and another 21% as overweight, according to the latest Health of the Nation 2025 report by Apollo Hospitals.

The numbers point to a rising public health crisis fuelled by sedentary lifestyles, poor nutrition and undiagnosed chronic conditions — most of which show no visible symptoms.

The annual report, based on health data from over 2.5 million preventive screenings across the Apollo ecosystem in India, reveals that symptom-based healthcare is no longer sufficient.

Hypertension another concern in Karnataka

In Karnataka, 28% of those screened were hypertensive, half of them, 50%, pre-hypertensive. Diabetes rates stood at 20%, with an additional 25% in the pre-diabetic range, reflecting rising metabolic stress among “asymptomatic” individuals.

The report noted that about 84% of the screened individuals had low vitamin D levels affecting bone health and immunity, while about 64% showed reduced flexibility, impacting musculoskeletal wellness.