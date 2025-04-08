Price hikes direct result of Centre’s policies: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: As the Opposition BJP launched the Janakrosha campaign against the Congress State Government for increasing prices of various commodities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the Union Government stating that price hikes are the direct result of its anti-people economic policies.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed the hypocrisy of the so-called Janakrosha Yatre launched by BJP leaders in Karnataka by himself increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. He has, in effect, confirmed the truth we’ve been saying all along—that these price hikes are the direct result of the Union Government’s anti-people economic policies,” the CM stated on X.

Siddaramaiah said he would like to know what the BJP leaders in Karnataka have to say about the fresh hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and the Rs 50 increase in the price of a cooking gas cylinder. Even though crude oil prices are falling in the international market, the Centre continues to raise fuel prices. BJP leaders owe the people of Karnataka an explanation, the CM said.

“Anyone with basic economic knowledge understands that the consistent rise in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices is the root cause behind the increase in the cost of essentials, from rice, pulses, fish, meat, and vegetables. Yet, BJP leaders are trying to shift the blame onto us. But now, Prime Minister Modi himself has exposed their bluff,” he said.