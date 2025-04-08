Price hikes direct result of Centre’s policies: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: As the Opposition BJP launched the Janakrosha campaign against the Congress State Government for increasing prices of various commodities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the Union Government stating that price hikes are the direct result of its anti-people economic policies.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed the hypocrisy of the so-called Janakrosha Yatre launched by BJP leaders in Karnataka by himself increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. He has, in effect, confirmed the truth we’ve been saying all along—that these price hikes are the direct result of the Union Government’s anti-people economic policies,” the CM stated on X.
Siddaramaiah said he would like to know what the BJP leaders in Karnataka have to say about the fresh hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and the Rs 50 increase in the price of a cooking gas cylinder. Even though crude oil prices are falling in the international market, the Centre continues to raise fuel prices. BJP leaders owe the people of Karnataka an explanation, the CM said.
“Anyone with basic economic knowledge understands that the consistent rise in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices is the root cause behind the increase in the cost of essentials, from rice, pulses, fish, meat, and vegetables. Yet, BJP leaders are trying to shift the blame onto us. But now, Prime Minister Modi himself has exposed their bluff,” he said.
The CM said the BJP leaders have only two options: either pressure the Prime Minister to roll back the price hikes or end their farce and return home. If they choose to continue this drama, they will surely face the real anger of the people, the CM said.
The CM said that state BJP president BY Vijayendra is trying to protect his post in his party and the Janakrosha campaign is part of that effort and not done with any public interest. The CM accused the state BJP leaders of colluding with the Union Government to deprive the state of its due share of taxes.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Koppal, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the State Government increased the sales tax on diesel after the Centre hiked the diesel price. “When Dr Manmohan Singh left office as PM in 2014, one litre of petrol cost Rs 63 and diesel was Rs 50. Modi as PM has increased the price of fuel so many times. If the Centre reduces the fuel prices, we will also reduce it,” he said.
On the proposed lorry strike on April 14, Reddy said that he has spoken to the president of the Lorry Owners Association, Shanmukhappa, and told him that there should be no strike. Reddy said that he will hold a meeting with the Chief Minister on the same.