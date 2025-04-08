Revoke suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from Karnataka Assembly: Former Minister Suresh Kumar

BENGALURU: BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar appealed to Assembly Speaker UT Khader to revoke the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs and allow them to continue with their responsibilities as legislators.

Suresh Kumar said, on March 30, he had spoken to the Speaker and explained to him the consequences of his decision and requested him to reconsider it, or at least relax the conditions imposed on the legislators. The Speaker as well as the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil had responded positively to his request, said Suresh Kumar.

All the BJP MLAs have decided not to attend any legislature committee meetings till the suspension of 18 MLAs is revoked.

The former minister said due to the Speaker’s decision and the party’s (BJP) stand, none of them can attend the meetings of the committees that are intended to find solutions to problems faced by people.

As elected representatives, it is the responsibility of legislators to discuss and find solutions to various issues faced by people, he said. In the best interest of parliamentary traditions, revoke the suspension and allow the MLAs to continue with their responsibilities, Suresh Kumar requested the Speaker.