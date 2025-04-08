Second PUC results out: Pass percentage drops to 73.45%, girls top all streams

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results of the II PUC Exam-1, with the overall pass percentage at 73.45%, a drop of 7.7% compared to last year’s 81.15%.

“Of the 6,37,805 students who appeared for the exams, 4,68,439 passed, and over one lakh students secured distinction. Once again, girls have outperformed boys in all three streams,” School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, announced on Tuesday.

Students can check their results at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in from 1.30 pm onwards.

In a continued trend, girls outperformed boys across all three streams. The top scorers this year are all female students - LR Sanjana Bai from Ballari topped the Arts stream with 597 marks, Deepashree S from Dakshina Kannada led the Commerce stream with 599 marks, and Amoolya Kamath, also from Dakshina Kannada, scored 599 marks in the Science stream.

Udupi district recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.90%, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 93.57%. Yadgiri stood last with 48.45%.

In Kannada medium, 2,08,794 students appeared and 1,17,703 passed — a pass percentage of 56.37%. In English medium, 4,29,011 students appeared and 3,50,736 passed, resulting in 81.75% pass rate.