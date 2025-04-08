Second PUC results out: Pass percentage drops to 73.45%, girls top all streams

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results of the II PUC Exam-1, with the overall pass percentage at 73.45%, a drop of 7.7% compared to last year’s 81.15%.
“Of the 6,37,805 students who appeared for the exams, 4,68,439 passed, and over one lakh students secured distinction. Once again, girls have outperformed boys in all three streams,” School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, announced on Tuesday.
Students can check their results at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in from 1.30 pm onwards.
In a continued trend, girls outperformed boys across all three streams. The top scorers this year are all female students - LR Sanjana Bai from Ballari topped the Arts stream with 597 marks, Deepashree S from Dakshina Kannada led the Commerce stream with 599 marks, and Amoolya Kamath, also from Dakshina Kannada, scored 599 marks in the Science stream.
Udupi district recorded the highest pass percentage at 93.90%, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 93.57%. Yadgiri stood last with 48.45%.
In Kannada medium, 2,08,794 students appeared and 1,17,703 passed — a pass percentage of 56.37%. In English medium, 4,29,011 students appeared and 3,50,736 passed, resulting in 81.75% pass rate.
The results of the II PU Exam-1 will be made available to respective colleges through the KSEAB PU Exam portal. Students can apply for scanned copies of their answer scripts from April 8 to April 13. These copies can be downloaded between April 12 and April 16, 2025. The application window for revaluation and retotalling will be open from April 12 to April 17, but only for those students who had earlier applied for scanned copies.
The fee for obtaining a scanned copy is Rs 530 per subject. Revaluation will cost Rs 1,670 per subject, while retotalling will be done free of charge. Students do not need to wait for revaluation results to apply for Exam-2. Revaluation marks will be considered final for Exam-1, and the revaluation committee’s decision will be binding, with no provision for appeals. Revaluation and retotalling results will be declared on the KSEAB website: https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Registration for II PU Exam-2 begins
Colleges can start uploading the details of repeater, not completed, and improvement students for Exam-2 from April 8 to April 15, 2025, without a fine. The last date for fee remittance and submission of application forms to the DDPU office without a fine is April 16. With a late fee, the registration window is open from April 16 to April 17, with the final submission date on April 19.
Students can register for Exam-2 in their respective colleges between April 8 and April 17. Those who failed in the 2023 exams or later can register based on their result sheet, while those who failed in 2022 or earlier will need the ‘MCA’ provided by KSEAB for registration.