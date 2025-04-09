Ahmedabad meet will discuss ways to strengthen Congress: Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, said that the Congress high command will strengthen the party at all levels from the grassroots this year. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are attending the crucial two-day All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Shivakumar said that the meeting would discuss ways to strengthen the party at the taluk and district levels across the country. The DyCM said that the responsibility is on them to make Congress a cadre-based party.

Shivakumar said that the Belagavi AICC session declared this year as ‘the year of organisation’. “The Ahmedabad meeting will discuss strengthening the party at the block, taluk, and district levels,” he said.

Elaborating further, Shivakumar said that several changes are being brought to the party organisation.

“The responsibility of growing the organisation is on the party workers. We will work together. Various aspects of organisation building would be discussed under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. We had a convention of party district presidents in New Delhi last week,” Shivakumar added.