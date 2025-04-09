BBMP chooses Jnanabharathi campus for skydeck project to boost tourism

BENGALURU: After shuffling between multiple locations, the BBMP has decided to construct Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s pet project, the 250-metre-tall skydeck, on the Bangalore University campus in Jnanabharathi, near the Metro station, with an eye on improving tourism on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.

This location was proposed in August 2024, but then dropped, citing students’ education being affected as a concern. However, now the BBMP has finalised and gone a step ahead.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girnath has written to the education department and held meetings to get 15 acres of land at the Jnanabharathi campus, giving multiple proposals to the department and the Bangalore University (BU) to choose from, to turn the dream of Shivakumar — who is also Bengaluru-in-charge minister — into reality. In the recently approved BBMP budget, Rs 400 crore was earmarked for the skydeck project, of which Rs 50 crore is for initial works and preparation of detailed project report.

BU sources say varsity not keen on handing over land to Palike

Girinath said, “The skydeck will be constructed near the Metro station on the BU campus. A letter was written around 10 days ago, and again last Saturday. We have also communicated to the higher education secretary. Some options have been suggested, which include a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model, or land to be given to the Palike, or they construct the skydeck and BBMP gets into a revenue-sharing model.”

However, BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara Shetty M said no written communication was received, but when the letter comes, it will be discussed in the Syndicate.

BU adamant

Sources in BU faculty said the university is not keen on handing over the land to BBMP. “The court is hearing a case related to the encroachment of 242 acres of university land.