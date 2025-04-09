BBMP chooses Jnanabharathi campus for skydeck project to boost tourism

BENGALURU: After shuffling between multiple locations, the BBMP has decided to construct Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s pet project, the 250-metre-tall skydeck, on the Bangalore University campus in Jnanabharathi, near the Metro station, with an eye on improving tourism on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.
This location was proposed in August 2024, but then dropped, citing students’ education being affected as a concern. However, now the BBMP has finalised and gone a step ahead.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girnath has written to the education department and held meetings to get 15 acres of land at the Jnanabharathi campus, giving multiple proposals to the department and the Bangalore University (BU) to choose from, to turn the dream of Shivakumar — who is also Bengaluru-in-charge minister — into reality. In the recently approved BBMP budget, Rs 400 crore was earmarked for the skydeck project, of which Rs 50 crore is for initial works and preparation of detailed project report.
BU sources say varsity not keen on handing over land to Palike
Girinath said, “The skydeck will be constructed near the Metro station on the BU campus. A letter was written around 10 days ago, and again last Saturday. We have also communicated to the higher education secretary. Some options have been suggested, which include a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model, or land to be given to the Palike, or they construct the skydeck and BBMP gets into a revenue-sharing model.”
However, BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara Shetty M said no written communication was received, but when the letter comes, it will be discussed in the Syndicate.
BU adamant
Sources in BU faculty said the university is not keen on handing over the land to BBMP. “The court is hearing a case related to the encroachment of 242 acres of university land.
The area identified (for skydeck) was under litigation three years ago, and then it was earmarked for construction of a yoga centre by the Centre, which was also opposed and stopped to protect green cover. This land also falls under the Vrishabhavathi Valley and Rajakaluve Buffer Zone, whereas per NGT directives, a 500-metre buffer zone must be maintained,” senior faculty member privy to the developments said.
Experts, students, serving, and retired university professors have opposed the idea. They said this will be like the Kancha Gachibowli forest land in Telangana, spread across 400 acres. Though the Supreme Court intervened, 50 acres of forest land was destroyed there.
Retired BU Prof TJ Renuka Prasad said the land identified is a biopark. It was first created by noted environmentalist and former forest officer AN Yellappa Reddy in 2002-03. A variety of tree species are found here, including Red Cedar, Rudrakasha, teak and bamboo clusters. Near the location, there is also an orchidarium, medicinal plant park, and sandalwood tree park. Over 175 varieties of birds, including peacocks, are found here. Due to the presence of kalyanis, recharge wells and rain water harvesting, groundwater is found even at 200 feet.
Besides, birder and environmentalist, MB Krishna, said the BU campus is a prime lung space in West Bengaluru, which must be protected. Already, large portions have been lost for road and infrastructure works, and this will be just another havoc.
OTHER LOCATIONS CONSIDERED:
New Government Electricity Factory (NGEF)
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL)
Hemmigepura on NICE Road
Kommaghatta